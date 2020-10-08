Active cases of Covid-19 jumped significantly in Jefferson County this week, and the state Department of Health reported two more local deaths from the virus.
After hovering around 100 for several weeks, active cases were at 151 yesterday afternoon, according to the Health Department. Two more deaths were reported Sunday for a total of 16 in Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.