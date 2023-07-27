Active shooter exercise at C-N tests emergency response

Jefferson City Police officers come around the corner of Henderson Humanities Building Thursday morning, making entrance to the building as part of an active shooter emergency exercise.

Jefferson City Police and a host of other law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel tested their readiness Thursday morning, holding an emergency exercise on the campus of Carson-Newman University.

The scenario was an active shooter inside Henderson Humanities Building in the center of campus.

