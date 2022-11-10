AEC grant to fund elementary robotics program at Mt. Horeb

Pictured with the grant presentation are (from left) Dr. Tommy Arnold, Director of Schools; Mitch Cain, Director of Member Services for AEC; Dr. Sam Hollingshead, Mt. Horeb Principal; Missy Hayes, CE Program Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools; Kim McGhee, AEC Energy Advisor; students Raelynn Denton and Addison Bertrang; and Charley Spencer, TN Valley Robotics. – Submitted
Appalachian Electric Cooperative is collaborating with the Jefferson County Department of Education to develop a robotics program in the elementary setting.
The Cooperative (AEC) will establish a pilot program at Mt. Horeb Elementary School for third through fifth grade students, using grant of $4,101.97 as seed money. The funding will allow students to build interest in computer science and robotics using VEX GO robotics. Grant funding is being provided through TN Valley Robotics, BVI (a TVA retiree organization) and the Tennessee Valley Authority. “The VEX platform was chosen because the complexity of robotics increases as the students move to middle and high school," said Missy Hayes, CTE Program Supervisor for Jefferson County Schools. "VEX also uses block coding and text coding that aligns to Python, an industry coding standard.”
