AEC installs EV fast chargers in Bean Station

Participating in the installation of fast chargers April 5 in Bean Station were (front row, from left) Amy Edge, Kim McGhee, Conard Frye, Emily Walls, Chris Quillen and Josh Compton; (back row, from left) Ryan Henry, Lance Irwin, Jan Compton and Joe McCarter. – Submitted
As automakers retool their factories to build electric vehicles (EVs), many more EVs will be on the roadways in the next decade. Appalachian Electric Cooperative (AEC) is helping to ensure that Tennessee is ready with charging infrastructure.
On April 5, AEC announced the installation of two fast chargers at Subway in Bean Station as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.