A Dandridge man is charged with second degree murder for allegedly providing drugs that led to an overdose death last year.
Grand jurors returned a true bill charging Joey Dwayne Belcher, 32, of 2130 Cox Road, under the statute that second degree murder may be charged when unlawful distribution of a Schedule I or II controlled substance is the proximate cause of death of a victim.
