Sheriff Jeff Coffey (left), Deputy Mark Denton, and Chief Deputy Ronny Coleman escort William Franklin Orren, III, 69, of Dandridge, following his arrest on a possession of heroin for resale charge Friday morning. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Investigators believe four people arrested in an early morning raid last Friday were peddling heroin both to individuals and other dealers, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
The arrests, following execution of search warrants and seizure of a total of 11.2 grams of heroin, are the culmination of a three-month undercover operation involving deputies assigned to the department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, with assistance from the sheriff’s department Criminal Investigation Division, White Pine Police Department, and the TBI.
