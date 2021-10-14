As of press time, a half-dozen Absent-Minded Professors members from over the years will play on C-N’s campus at 5 p.m. Saturday. They include Dr. Mark Biddle, Dr. Ray Dalton, Dr. Larry Osborne, Dr. Ernest Lee and Dr. Brian Austin. While Dr. David Howell was out of pocket for the group’s August rehearsal, he expects to be on hand for the AO fundraiser. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Five years after the last time they played together, The Amps will hold a reunion concert Saturday evening at the Aerie on the campus of Carson-Newman University. The 5 p.m. event, co-sponsored by Appalachian Outreach and The Standard Banner, will generate funds for AO that will be used to serve area families in need.
The band, formally “The Absent-Minded Professors,” was born of collegiality, community, and common interest in rock and folk music. It formed in the mid-1990s and survived as members came in and out during the course of campus employment.
(0) comments
