The loss of life from flooding in Middle Tennessee has been overwhelming to families and the community at large.
As has been the case for several decades in times of natural disasters, Appalachian Outreach is helping lead a local effort to generate relief for those in need. Along with affiliated offices that are part of Carson-Newman University’s Student Services Division, the nonprofit is collecting paper products, cleaning supplies and hygiene items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.