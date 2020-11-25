Carson-Newman student Emily Benton helps hold a hatch open while volunteer JCHS Service Learning student Ethan Cornwell gets ready to place a box of food items in back of car during Thursday’s coat and food distribution.
The Coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop Appalachian Outreach from its annual distribution of coats and heaters to those who need them.
Knowing it couldn’t have the “Coats for the Cold” event inside its building in Jefferson City, the AO staff renamed the November 19 event, moved outside and adjusted how coats, heaters and other winter items were distributed. “Coats for the Cold” became “Cold Days, Warm Hearts,” and moved to drive-through service.
