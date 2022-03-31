Jefferson County residents must register to vote by midnight on Monday, April 4, 2022, to be able to cast a ballot in the Jefferson County Republican and Democratic Primary election on May 3, 2022.
“In the upcoming election, Jefferson County voters will have the opportunity to cast ballots for Circuit Court 4th Judicial District Parts l, ll, lll and lV, Chancellor 4th and 5th District, District Attorney General, 4th Judicial District, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commissioners 1st through 10th Districts, County Trustee, General Sessions Judge, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Register of Deeds, and School Board, Districts 1 and 3,” said Jefferson County Administrator of Election, Charles Gibson. “To cast a ballot in this election, you must be registered to vote.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.