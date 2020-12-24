Kevin Smith, Director of Surgical Services and Interim Director of the Emergency Department, was the first to receive a Covid vaccine at Jefferson Memorial Hospital Friday morning. The shot is being administered by Sharon Martin, R.N., Employee Health Nurse at JMH. The hospital received approximately 60 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were given to frontline staff members taking care of Covid patients at the hospital. – DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
Kevin Smith was glad to step to the front of the line and receive the first Covid vaccine given in Jefferson County Friday morning.
Smith, the Director of Surgical Services and Interim Director of the Jefferson Memorial Hospital emergency room, was the first of about 60 frontline employees to receive the Pfizer vaccine beginning shortly after 10:30 a.m.
