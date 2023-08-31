Usually one of the year’s driest months, August departs today with rainfall nearly three times the normal amount.
Normal rainfall in the region for August is about 3.75 inches, but at The Standard Banner’s Dumplin Valley weather station the month has seen 11.88 inches of precipitation — boosted considerably by an apparently isolated cloudburst Tuesday evening that dropped 3.30 inches of rain in the span of about two hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.