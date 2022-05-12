Aviation scholarships awarded to future pilots

White Pine resident Abi Paschal stands next to the Cessna 172 in which she has logged 9 hours towards her first solo flight. “Solo flights happen around 20 hours or a little earlier if your instructor thinks you’re ready,” said Paschal, hoping to have her first solo flight by the end of summer. Paschal is the second recipient of the Dr. Bill Black Scholarship, created last year in his memory. – Jennifer Winkler | The Standard Banner
This past Saturday was a very exciting day for a few Lakeway area high school juniors and seniors at the EAA Chapter 1494 meeting, held in the Morristown Flying Service flight school hangar of Morristown Regional Airport.
Four students were awarded scholarships to apply toward the costs of lessons while working toward their first solo flights. These scholarship programs were all established to assist with funding the desires of local youth and young adults who wish to obtain their private pilot’s license through flight training at the Morristown Airport.
