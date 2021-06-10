Baneberry Beer Board voted Monday night to issue a permit to new owner Josh Glendenning for Lakeland Golf Resort of Baneberry and Mulligan’s Bar and Grill.
The prior owner of the property, Darrel Miller, recently sold the golf resort, including the clubhouse and restaurant, to Baneberry resident Glendenning, who is in the process of extensive remodeling. He hopes to have the restaurant open the first week of July and the golf course open before this fall.
