A regular gathering of local retired teachers is sort of like watching a Robert Altman movie. Conversations happen simultaneously, layering one over another with bursts of laughter as their exuberance occasionally pours from the corner of the restaurant where they are having lunch.
The group, which meets monthly, exists much like a sorority whose members met as coworkers but chose one another as friends. What began as a job at Piedmont Elementary School (PES) has over the years become much more.
The 10-member unit functions as equal parts lunch group, prayer circle and support system. They have weathered deaths, illnesses, divorces and – at the other end of the spectrum – the ensemble has swelled with boundless joy.
They are named for the eleventh member of their collection and their common link – legendary Jefferson County educator Bertie Jean French. Her “girls” are Berlyn Cate, Ruby French, Vickie Garner, Ann Lindsay, Janice Miller, Kathy Moody, Terry Sams, Lou Ann West, Joanne Whitley and June Woods. Collectively, they worked with French for 181 years. Everyone’s time at Piedmont amounts to 257 total years.
A big stick
At their most recent get-together, held a few weeks ago at Perkins Restaurant, six members of the group were on hand. Much of the time they spent that afternoon focused on how they came to be, yet their esteem for their mentor was the crux of the conversation.
“Bertie Jean didn’t walk tall, but she carried a big stick,” said Vickie Garner, who taught second grade at the school for several years.
“Literally,” interjected Ruby French, who is related by marriage to, and worked with Bertie Jean French, the longest among the colleagues. “She had taught at Jefferson Elementary with (Principal) Wallace Miller and was (his) assistant principal. And that’s where she learned to be tough. She and Wallace each carried a big stick because they were both quite short.”
Both Bertie Jean French’s expectations of people and the respect she drew from others transcended her stature.
“She was practically a legend by the time I was out doing supervision in Jeff County Schools,” noted Carson-Newman University Education Professor Emerita Dr. Sharon Teets. “I had great respect for her ... she was one of the first, if not THE first woman principal in the county. She recognized the importance of school climate, and she put children … first.
“She was always incredibly supportive of the teachers at Piedmont and encouraged them to develop their own special skills/talents as teachers.”
Asked to confirm if she was sometimes referred to as “The General,” Joanne Whitley said, “Oh yeah! And she was feisty, but she was so good to her teachers.”
While Ruby French determined that Bertie Jean was not the county’s first female principal, she said her tenure as PES principal helped pave the way for others to come along as well. She cited her cousin-in-law’s ability to get things done, like streamlining classes.
“When I started teaching, our class sizes were enormous. We had from 30 to 35 kids in our class, and sometimes those were split grades. You might have two grades in a class at one time.”
Asked the amount of time she had to do that, Ruby French quipped, “Not long, thank God!”
Chief goal-setter
As PES principal from 1975 to 2006, Bertie Jean French was on the innovative edge of development work, raising funds not only to enhance programming and facilities, but even to hire teachers and thereby reduce student/faculty ratio.
Those who worked for her agreed that French’s commitment to children and being a Piedmont resident were vital to the sense of community that enveloped the school. She was the chief goal-setter and marshaled the PTA in campaigns to provide what the school needed, like its first air conditioner and carpet for the hallways.
That helped deliver a sense of decorum the lead administrator liked – quiet.
“There was no talking in the halls,” Garner said, as several around the table agreed.
Like Garner, Kathy Moody was recruited to work at PES by Ruby French, who job included overseeing improvements that were vital to accreditation. Moody was a military spouse who, though she had earned her teaching degree several years before, was more comfortable with starting as an aide.
She said her interview began with the principal inquiring about her day and asking a couple of basic skills questions. The next one was direct.
“Can you start now?”
Moody deferred until the following Monday so she could have time to shop for “teacher clothes.”
When she got her own classroom, she was overwhelmed.
“I cried that whole first year,” she said, explaining the assurance of her principal and those who became her closest friends helped her become a seasoned teacher.
Terry Sams joined PES after moving from West Palm Beach, Florida. She said what began with culture shock blossomed into an enchanted experience. One of her contributions to the school community was gifted handiwork.
“Each of Terry’s classes made quilt squares, maybe as part of math or as a creativity task,” praised Moody, “And then, over the summer, Terry would quilt them. They hung in the halls forever.”
Staying together
Those able to attend lunch credited Bertie Jean French’s cohesiveness and innate sense of human chemistry with serving the students optimally.
“One of the things that made us strong was that faculty members came but they didn’t leave,” said Ruby French. “We stayed and we became a close-knit family that worked together to succeed.”
Whitley started at Piedmont teaching second grade in the mornings, while French handled the administrative duties of being principal. French then taught the class after lunch and Whitley would lead physical education classes.
The “girls” agree that the commitment to the Piedmont community was instilled by the principal herself, including fall festivals and special events.
“Bertie would dress up and take part in everything,” Whitley complimented. “She dressed once as a jester, and then a witch and maybe one time she was a dinosaur.
“And she even kissed a goat one time because we had met some goal.”
Some stories are shared much like family-talk, presented on the condition of context only. Others, told without names, elicit murmurs of familiarity and fondness when unpacked.
With Garner fuzzy on one such anecdote, Moody gleefully narrated.
“One time Vickie sent a boy to the office with ‘a book’ she had written about what all he had done. On it, she put a sticky note to Bertie Jean asking her not to punish (paddle) him, but “just put the fear of God in him.”
The note made it home with the child.
As Moody began to land the story, she couldn’t contain her laughter. Pausing for air, she added, “And the mother was there the next morning.”
In meeting with Principal French, the mom requested that whatever French did, then or in the future, that she by no means put the fear of God in the child.
“Oh, please don’t do that ...” she breathed. ‘Well, he’s not even saved!’”
The stories slide easily from the humorous to the poignant.
“We would help support some of our students who needed something (their families) couldn’t get done,” Whitley said as lunch began winding down. “And I’m thinking of one of our sweet little girls …”
She explained the child needed dental attention beyond her parents’ economic capacity. Teachers and aides raised money among themselves while June Woods communicated with an orthodontist friend to see what could be done.
Bobbing her head in sync with Whitley, Woods took up the account. “And he took what we had raised, and that is all he would charge.”
Being great
Ruby French had a front row seat to watch her school transition in terms of quality as her teaching colleague became Piedmont’s senior administrator.
The need for improvement was especially clear in a particular area – reading.
“It just killed me because Piedmont’s score was the lowest; it just broke my heart,” she groaned. “But, when Bertie became our principal, we started setting goals, we started working to improve Piedmont to make it a school we could all be proud of.”
She said change moved through the building “as each teacher began to take responsibility and take the scores seriously. And then, they (scores) were better than Jeff Elementary or Dandridge Elementary, and we were like, ‘Oh wow!’”
The excellence was clear by the time Garner was ready for full-time teaching in 1997. Having served as a substitute in both Jefferson and Hamblen counties for three years meant she knew what she liked.
“Don (her husband) remembers me saying, ‘If I ever get a job, I want to go to work at Piedmont,’” she said.
Bertie Jean French notes being more than charmed to have the close connection she has with the group. An appointment kept her from the most recent lunch, but she was able to communicate via email.
“These women mean so much to me,” she began. “Over our years at Piedmont, we became like family. They would do anything for me, the school and especially the kids.
“Each one was different in her own way, but it was unbelievable how well we all got along. For them to call themselves my girls is an honor I can’t find words to describe.”
She closed by conveying her love for them.
Moody said the school’s entire character emanated from its leader, the one who made them sisters.
“Bertie Jean was a respecter of people all the way around, so you wanted to respect her.”
