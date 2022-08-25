Blackburn finishes state tour in Jefferson County

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn met with leaders of Jefferson and Cocke counties Friday during a visit to Bush's Visitor Center in Chestnut Hill. Pictured from left are Jefferson City businessman Jay Moser; Tourism Director Lauren Hurdle; Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger; KimMcGhee and Conard Frye, Appalachian Electric Cooperative; Steve Hammer, County Industrial Board Chair; Senator Blackburn; County Mayor Mark Potts; Newport Mayor Roland Dykes III; Bill Walker, Jefferson County Schools; Dr. Charles Fowler, President of Carson-Newman University; and Scott Schroeder, General Manager of Bush's Visitor Center. _ Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn completed her annual tour of Tennessee counties with a stop in Chestnut Hill Friday, meeting county business, elected and education leaders at Bush Brothers for a noon luncheon.
Jefferson was the 95th stop for the Republican Senator, who spent most of her time listening to the challenges being faced by both the public and private sector.
