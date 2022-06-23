The loose wrapping that was flapping around the secret economic development project code-named Project Blue Lantern came off during a Jefferson City Council work session Tuesday.
Mayor Mitch Cain sought to be coy introducing a request from Jefferson City’s Industrial Development Board to amend the Economic Impact Plan for the Flat Gap Road Economic Development. The resolution adjusted Jefferson City’s obligation ceiling to $594,732 and the County’s maximum at $1,149,961.
