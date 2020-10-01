Supporters and law enforcement officials gathered to celebrate the resounding success of Bluesday, the fundraiser conceived of and coordinated by Jennifer Bates, owner/operator of Owens Restaurant. Those present included, front row, left to right, Charles McSpadden, McSpadden INC; Ronny Coleman, JCSD Chief Deputy; Robert Key, Assistant Vice President for Financial and Accounting Services, Carson-Newman University; Mark Potts, Jefferson County Mayor; Randy Woods, President of FOP Lodge #61; and Jennifer Bates. Back from, left to right, Harrell Webb, FirstBank; Derrick Collins, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce CEO; Jeff Coffey, Jefferson County Sheriff; Kevin Cook, Hormel Foodservice; and Eric Shults, member of FOP Lodge #61. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Dandridge restaurateur Jennifer Bates said Bluesday was a great success.
The summer event raised $11,168.34, thanks to an outpouring of local donors who brought cash and checks throughout the day. More than 150 t-shirts were sold before and after the in-restaurant, all-day festivities on July 14.
