Two women were injured by a boat propeller in an accident on Douglas Lake Sunday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Both Halie Padgett, 20, of Unicoi, and Kaeley Gose, 22 of Nickelsville, Virginia, were taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center by paramedics with the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service following the 1:50 p.m. accident near the Big Island area, TWRA Officer Chase Rich reported.
