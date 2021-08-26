Burchett visits Parrott-Wood Library

Representative (R-TN 2nd District) Tim Burchett visited Parrott-Wood Memorial Library on August 19. Local officials joined him for a photo. From left are County Commissioners Marc Reed and Rob Blevins, Rep. Burchett, County Mayor Mark Potts, and County Republican Party Chair David Seal. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Several people including elected officials were on hand at Parrott-Wood Memorial Library to celebrate the anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, grant funding for the library, summer reading programs, biology program, computer classes, and improvements to the library building.
Among the officials in attendance were Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville), County Mayor Mark Potts, County Commissioners Rob Blevins (District 6) and Marcus Reed (District 10), and David Seal (Chairman, Jefferson County Republican Party.
