Residents who spot sight distance issues on state routes should contact the Tennessee Department of Transportation instead of attempting to mow or trim the area themselves, said Mark Nagi, TDOT Community Relations Officer for East Tennessee.
Recently, a Strawberry Plains resident reported that she spotted a local resident trying to mow a right-of-way area along Highway 11E, where grass had grown tall. She was concerned about the resident’s safety and said tall grass appears to be a hazard for drivers.
