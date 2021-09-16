The alleged operator of a “drug house” and several others — including an alleged customer accused of bringing along her four-year-old child — face charges following an undercover operation, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Deputies assigned to patrol, street crimes, and canine units, as well as Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force and a canine team from the Jefferson City Police Department participated in the investigation at 1075 Tom Breeden Road in Jefferson City last Wednesday. Investigators reported that the surveillance was prompted by numerous calls from neighbors who reported incidences of people in the yard who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and others who came to the wrong residence asking about narcotics.
