Dr. William Viel and Linda Viel, center, cut the ribbon Monday at Carson-Newman University’s campus ministries building alongside, from left, Board of Trustees Chairman Bob Gay, student Grayson Boyer and Acting Vice President for Student Services Gloria Walker. The University renamed the building in the Viels’ honor. – C-N PHOTO
Carson-Newman University has named the institution’s campus ministries building in honor of alumni Dr. Bill and Linda Viel’s lifetime of service as missionaries.
The Viels met at Carson-Newman in 1960 and married after Bill Viel’s graduation in 1963. Linda Viel graduated the following year. After college, the couple went on to spend more than 40 years sharing the gospel around the world, from inner cities to underground churches in the Soviet Union and classrooms in the Ukraine.
