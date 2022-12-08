Canine Kevlar for Christmas

Three canine officers at the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department will be sporting new Kevlar vests soon. They were briefly available for photo op with donor Felix Valdes of Cherokee Lake Realty. Posing with the canines are (from left): Valdes, Officer John Holland, his partner Tuko, Officer Lathe Daniels, his partner Raven, Officer Timothy Herzog, his partner Ryker, and Chief Deputy Patrol Division Jeremy Nash. – Steven Lloyd | The Standard Banner
It’s a Kevlar Christmas for Ryker, Tuko, and Raven.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department canine officers will soon be wearing protective vests on duty thanks to the generosity of those who gave to the non-profit “Keeping Canines in Kevlar” program.
