Casey Widby holds a flag as he waits for the memorial procession to arrive Friday evening at the First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains. Pastor Tony Hayes asked Casey to present the colors as other youngsters led those gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance. – MARK BROWN | THE S-B
A memorial event initiated by Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey saw every local law enforcement agency join a caravan that traversed the county from White Pine to Strawberry Palins Friday evening. Untold hundreds of supporters, many of whom waved flags and some who cried silently, lined roadways in an effort to honor the lives and service of 13 military personnel who died in an August 26 attack at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan.
The route commenced at Main and State Streets in White Pine, traveled along State Route 113 to US 25/70 into Dandridge, picking up Highway 92 into Jefferson City. From there, the motorcade used Highway 11E heading west and ended at First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains.
