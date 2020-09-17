U.S. News & World Report placed Carson-Newman University among the top universities in the nation on their 2021 Best Colleges Rankings.
Moreover, Carson-Newman ranked among the top 10 in the state overall and was the second-highest ranking in Tennessee for social mobility — indicating that a high percentage of Carson-Newman students who come from low-income households graduate with a degree.
