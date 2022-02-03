Jefferson County will receive $420,000 for new ambulances and other emergency medical equipment under this year’s round of Community Development Block Grant funding, Mayor Mark Potts announced yesterday.
The grant, administered by the state using federal funds, requires a 20 percent local match. It will provide funds for two new ambulances with power-lift stretchers and another five power stretchers to replace outdated equipment on other ambulances, County EMS Director Brad Phillips said.
