Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service paramedics and Jefferson City Firefighters help a Jefferson City woman injured in a crash on Highway 92 Monday afternoon. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
A Jefferson City woman faces meth possession and other charges after a Highway 92 accident Monday that injured her and two occupants of another vehicle, Jefferson City Police reports say.
The accident occurred at 5:42 p.m. at the Mt. Horeb Road intersection when a 2009 Saturn SC, driven by Angela Denise Parsons, 47, exited Crooke Road into the path of a 2015 Honda Accord headed south on Highway 92, Officer Heather Hartness reported.
