Charitable Care Network visits Joining Hands

With Alisa LaPolt (left), Director of Engagement for TCCN, and Annabelle Cruz-Orengo (right), Senior Director, are Joining Hands volunteers (from left) Barbara Smith, NP/DME; Leah DeCesare, Joining Hands Operations Manager; Dr. Donna Dillard, MD: Dr, Carol Shipley, DDS; Teresa Crooke, LPN; and DeAnn Hillard, RDA. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
Volunteer medical professionals were seeing 22 patients last week as members of Nashville-based Tennessee Charitable Care Network (TCCN) gathered information about Joining Hands Health Center in Jefferson City.
Their research underscored something Joining Hands organizers already know: the community has a need for more volunteer doctors and dentists to meet the needs of the region’s uninsured, low-income population.
