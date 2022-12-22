A blast of arctic air is expected to drop temperatures into the single digits Friday through Monday — including Christmas morning.
Though yesterday’s high was in the low 50s, the forecast calls for rain changing to ice and snow tonight. Though little accumulation is expected, bitterly cold air will flow into the central United States early tomorrow morning, accompanied by gusty winds, which could take wind chills below zero locally.
