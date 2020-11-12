A news story in today’s edition, Thursday, November 12, needs clarification.
Those who want to contribute toys to the 25th annual Christmas in Jefferson County program should drop them off at Jefferson City’s Walmart, the Dandridge Fire Department, 843 Old Highway 92, Dandridge; the Jefferson City Fire Department, 104 City Center Dr., Jefferson City; and the White Pine Fire Department, 3208 School St, White Pine.
