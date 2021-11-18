Citizens National opens new branch in Jefferson City

Citizens National Bank (CNB) of Sevier County opened a new branch in Jefferson City at 156 East Broadway Boulevard with a ribbon cutting on Friday, November 12. The bank will continue to serve Jefferson City with its location in Food City. Pictured from front left are Jefferson City Council members Ailene Combs and Sheila Purkey, CNB representative Daniel Webb, CNB President Jason Holliman, CNB Branch manager Julie Livesay, CNB Board Chairman Bill Kilpatrick, and CNB Chief Financial Officer Anthony Ray. In Back from left are Chief Executive Officer David Verble, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Interim President Diondre Jackson, Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts, Appalachian Electric Cooperative’s Kim McGhee, Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Chair David Longmire, and Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Friday morning, officially opening the first brick-and-mortar branch of Citizens National Bank in Jefferson City.
The bank, founded in 1973 in Sevier County, has had a presence in Jefferson City for 15 years, with a location inside of Food City. The new physical location is less than a block away, at 156 East Broadway Boulevard.
