Several factors have resulted in a recent visit to the Jefferson City Regional Planning Commission by Jimmy Collins, owner/operator of Casper’s Body Shop & Wrecker Service, LLC. The company hopes to establish a tow yard business along Highway 11E, most-likely in a B-3 zone (Highway Business District), somewhere between Rocktown Road and Lucille Lane.
The Greeneville-based businessman told Commissioners that he recently opened a White Pine location and wants to expand again in Jefferson County, with a wrecker station in its southern towing zone. Due to size and range, some counties are divided into regions and limit operations to those areas.
