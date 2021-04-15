Jefferson City Beautification Board members Carolyn Blevins and Angie France joined Mayor Mitch Cain at City Center to discuss commitment to current projects and awards of best maintained landscapes and exteriors for residences and commercial operations. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
April is the prime season for nature’s splendor, and a little extra help from Jefferson City, says Mayor Mitch Cain, can only make it better. He recently issued a pair of proclamations addressing the issue.
The first promotes Citywide Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 24, and the second commemorates Friday, April 30, as Arbor Day. A third emphasis is the last call for local folks to nominate residents and businesses for the municipality’s 2021 Beautification Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.