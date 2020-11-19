Local Vietnam veteran William Whitworth (left) shows Second District U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett plaques containing soldiers names that are from Jefferson County on the wall of the monument on Clinch Mountain. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
“Everyone that landed in Saigon, was aware of the odor …” said Vietnam veteran and speaker Air Force Sergeant Robert Russell, in his closing statement at the Veteran’s dedication service for a new stone monument atop Clinch Mountain.
The event – held on Saturday, November 7 at the Veterans Overlook on U.S. Highway 25E in Grainger County – focused on the unveiling of a monument to East Tennessee soldiers who served, and died, in Vietnam.
