Renewal of the Jefferson Memorial lease by Community Health Systems (Tennova) is anticipated after County Commission agreed to waive a notice period Monday evening.

County Mayor Mark Potts said the intent of all parties involved is to extend the lease for another decade according to its original guidelines, which call for an additional $1 million in income for each of its governmental co-owners over the period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.