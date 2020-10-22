Workers install a pump directly in front of two of the flooded houses in Ashley Oaks Subdivision in 2019. The pump helped move water directly from the subdivision to a nearby pasture, and on to Beaver Creek. – STANDARD BANNER FILE PHOTO
County Commission is asking for cost estimates that could accompany a potential grant application for state flood mitigation funds to help a Strawberry Plains neighborhood.
Mayor Mark Potts said Commissioners agreed to take a look during their January meeting at the potential to apply for a Flood Mitigation Assistance Program grant to assist Ashley Oaks subdivision. County Emergency Management Director Brad Phillips is working on a Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved mitigation plan for the neighborhood.
