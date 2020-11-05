County Commissioners honored three late Jefferson Countians during their October quarterly session.
Former Commissioner W.B. “Bud” Watkins, Emergency Medical Services teacher and pastor W. Charles “Charlie” Williams, and former State Republican Executive Committee member Hobart Rice were recognized for outstanding contributions to Jefferson County and its residents.
