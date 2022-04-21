County Commissioners selected McSpadden of Dandridge as construction manager for its $3.3 million office building project during Monday’s quarterly session.
The $270,300 proposal was accepted on the recommendation of Commission’s facilities committee, which met earlier in the afternoon.
Funding will come from the American Rescue Act, which is also paying for the construction. McSpadden will be working with The Lewis Group architects, who have already made significant progress on designs but paused to wait for a decision on the manager and obtain topographical and survey work on the site near the Jefferson County Justice Center.
The new building will house the County Clerk, Election Commission, Veterans’ Service Office, and Office on Aging. The 12,177 square-foot office facility will alleviate crowded conditions with inadequate parking at the current Clerk’s office in downtown Dandridge, and help the county avoid a future repeat of a 2020 dilemma, in which Covid-19 testing was taking place at the same building where early voting was being conducted.
The low bid from McSpadden received a unanimous recommendation from the facilities committee following motions from Chairman Katy Huffaker and Commissioner Terry Dockery. Commissioner Jim Snodgrass voted in favor. Commissioners Michael Phagan, who voted against last week’s decision to proceed under the “construction manager as agent” approach, and Commissioner Greg Byrd were unable to attend the committee meeting. The recommendation was approved on a 17-0 vote at the full Commission meeting an hour later.
In January, Commission approved up to $4 million from federal recovery funds for the new building. At last week’s meeting, Architect Shannon Debenport of The Lewis Group said many surveyors currently have a four to six month waiting period due to high demand, but one group has agreed to complete the work within 40 days. County Commission has already put funds in place for the survey, which is necessary before design work can resume.
The new building is to include a drive-through for the Clerk’s office and an early voting area with a separate entrance for the Election Commission. County officials and representatives of The Lewis Group have been working with employees in each of the affected offices to design the lay-out.
