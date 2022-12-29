Local FOP lodge makes holiday brighter

Teagan Hunt strains to see what Jefferson County Correctional Officer Ashley Livesay is pointing out, as the two shop for presents last week at Walmart. The shopping trip was part of the local “Cops with Kids” program, funded by the local FOP Lodge. – Steven Lloyd | The Standard Banner

Twenty-one local kids had gifts under the tree last week, thanks to local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61’s annual “Cops with Kids” program.

Accompanied by officers, the kids went on a shopping spree last Wednesday at Walmart.

