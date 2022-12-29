Twenty-one local kids had gifts under the tree last week, thanks to local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61’s annual “Cops with Kids” program.
Accompanied by officers, the kids went on a shopping spree last Wednesday at Walmart.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 12:58 am
