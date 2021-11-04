The state legislature’s Republican super-majority approved bills last week to inject a dose of partisan politics into local School Board races.
The move, if signed by Governor Bill Lee or left to become law without his signature, would give Republicans and Democrats the opportunity to hold school board primaries next May. Local Republicans have already approved their call for a primary, which will go to the local Election Commission as soon as the law becomes final.
Both parties have already requested local primaries for County Commission candidates. Gaining less traction, however, has been a push by some Republicans to let voters decide whether they would like to return to elected school superintendents. A resolution supporting the move failed in a close County Commission vote last month.
Jefferson County voters are scheduled to elect four school board members next year, two each in Districts 1 and 3. Randall Bradley and Anne Marie Potts are currently the commissioners in the First District, and Bill Jarnigan and Robbie Pinkerton hold the Third District seats.
School Board candidates previously ran in the August general election. They still will, but when the leglislation becomes final both parties will have the opportunity to select nominees in May. Independent candidates will be unaffected, except that they will need to qualify earlier than in the past.
Next year’s primary election is scheduled for May 3, and the county general is August 4. The first day to pick up petitions to run in the primary is December 20 of this year, and qualifying deadline is noon on February 17.
David Seal, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party, said Senator Frank Niceley co-sponsored the legislation in the senate, and Representatives Jeremy Faison and Andrew Farmer supported it in the House.
Niceley has also supported bills to allow voters to decide whether to return to elected school superintendents, but so far they have not gained traction.
At last month’s meeting, Jefferson County Commissioners Rob Blevins and Greg Byrd supported a resolution supporting a voter referendum on the subject. Their motions failed 7-9 after a debate, however.
Commissioner Marcus Reed said he is in favor of the resolution because it provides the potential for more citizen input in the process. As it stands, a four-vote majority on School Board controls more than half the county budget, he pointed out, adding that local citizens have done a good job at selecting “excellent” leaders in the past.
Commissioner John Neal Scarlett, who previously served on School Board, agreed that electing superintendents “sounds good on the surface,” but in effect limits the pool of applicants. He voted against the resolution.
Commissioner Katy Huffaker said she also favors staying with appointed school directors. Only 62 districts in the nation elect superintendents, she said, adding that citizens elect the school board members who appoint directors.
Commissioner Michael Phagan said he feels the debate is “getting the cart before the horse.” The proposed resolution supports letting voters decide whether to appoint or elect, he said. It doesn’t necessarily mean there would be a change. He said he supports the resolution.
