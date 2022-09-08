County officials sworn in at Thursday ceremony

Two new School Board members and two returning members took oaths of office last Thursday morning. The new members include (left, with hands raised) Joshua Cameron (District 3) and Doug Ibbetson (District 1). Returning School Board Members Bill Jarnigan (District 3) and Randall “Coach” Bradley (District 1) are on the right. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner

Reelected and newly-elected officials took their oaths of office at a ceremony last Thursday morning at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The oaths were administered by Circuit Judge Duane Slone and Sessions Judge Will Roach, and County Mayor Mark Potts presided. All three were newly-elected themselves and also took their oaths.

