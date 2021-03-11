Jefferson County received a $500,000 “Home” grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency on March 7. The money will go to renovate or rebuild about 15 low income houses for disabled and elderly residents in Jefferson County. Pictured from left in front are Shannon Delk, Katie Moore, and Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts. In back from left are Michelle Bazzano, Kelsey Parks, Missy Ayers, Retha Patton, and Sarah Fansler. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
The Tennessee Housing Development Agency has awarded a $500,000 HOME Program grant to Jefferson County to help make much-needed repairs to substandard homes for elderly and disabled residents.
Jefferson County will use the funds to renovate or rebuild at least 15 single-family homes located in the county. The project will benefit low- and very low-income individuals that do not have the financial resources to make needed improvements to their homes.
