The addition of nearly 400 jobs helped Jefferson County’s unemployment rate drop half a point in February, to 5.1 percent.
A total of 397 more people were at work in February, compared to January, boosting the total number employed to 23,774. The county’s labor force also increased to 25,051 – 293 more than in January. The result was 1,381 still without work, 103 higher than in January.
