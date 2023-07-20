Dandridge Police and detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a bomb threat involving the historic Jefferson County Courthouse Monday morning.
At 8:38 a.m., E911 dispatchers received a call from a “911 only” cell phone in which a caller stated that there was a bomb at the Jefferson County Courthouse (202 West Main Street). The male caller added that “something was going to go boom boom a couple of times” before hanging up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.