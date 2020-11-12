Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Office Manager Donna Yates gladly accepts a much-needed $500 donation from Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain for Christmas in Jefferson County. Also on hand for the ceremony are (back, left to right) Chamber CEO Derrick Collins and committee chairs Fred Taylor, Fonda Garvin and Karen Blomdahl. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
As with most things in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic means the 25th annual Christmas in Jefferson County will adapt to a new way of doing things, say organizers. Instead of donating particular items, as has been the norm, social distancing and other precautions means the charity is asking supporters to make financial contributions to purchase food, toys and packing materials.
Those leading the effort say the need for monetary donations is heightened because the realities of the process, including close contact to collect items, have made the traditional method unwise in a health crisis.
