New cases of Covid-19 are the highest yet in Jefferson County since the two-year-old pandemic began.
New cases have averaged 146 per day over the past couple of weeks, an increase of 137 percent, and test positivity is at a record 50 percent, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted. Active cases are currently at more than 1,600.
