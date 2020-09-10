The Covid-19 spike at Jefferson City Health and Rehabilitation Center has now resulted in five deaths, according to a Tennessee Department of Health report last Friday.
A total of 44 residents at the long term care center (283 West Broadway) have tested positive for the virus, while 17 have recovered. Thirty-one staff members have tested positive, according to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.