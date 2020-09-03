The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases at a Jefferson City long term care facility, where two residents have died of the viral disease.
Meanwhile, a seventh death was reported countywide, as active cases climbed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 3:47 pm
The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases at a Jefferson City long term care facility, where two residents have died of the viral disease.
Meanwhile, a seventh death was reported countywide, as active cases climbed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.