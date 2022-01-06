Covid-19 cases are climbing rapidly in Jefferson County, but so far the spike has not greatly increased local hospitalizations.
Daily new cases have moved from a handful several weeks ago to 51 on Tuesday. In about three weeks, active cases have gone from less than 100 to 466 this week. The average positive on local tests was an alarming 28 percent.
